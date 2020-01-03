City of Las Cruces now accepting applications for City Manager position

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The city of Las Cruces is searching for a new city manager.

The previous City Manager, Stuart Ed, resigned in April 2019 and William Studer has been serving as Interim City Manager since the resignation.

The job description for the City Manager position states that the Manger will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization, managing the work of City personnel, and implementing Council policies, goals, and objectives.

You can read the full job description here.

The minimum requirements for the position include having a bachelor’s degree and ten years of experience in government with demonstrated leadership in executive-level management to include manager, assistant manager, or department director.

The Novak Consulting Group will be conducting the search process.

The job search will continue until the position is filled, according to the online job description. The first review of applicants will be on Feb. 10.

You can apply for the position by clicking this link: http://thenovakconsultinggroup.com and then clicking on open positions.