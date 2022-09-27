EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Front and center at City Council Tuesday afternoon, residents shared their concern over a proposed development that could be built on Frontera Road and Girl Scout Lane. The residents worry that, with little resources available to them already in the City of Sunland Park, they could be even more strained.

Resident Robert Jacobs explained that with few people on call for police, fire department, and other emergency services it will be even harder for them to respond to the hundreds of new homes in the area if something were to happen.

“They are in just no way prepared to handle fire, police, medical emergencies and they’re going to be stressing our streets and creating traffic problems safety issues,” Jacobs said.

There is also growing concern over the non-paved roads that are too narrow for multiple motorists to drive on. These roads are adjacent to the proposed project and will cause traffic delays in an already hectic area, opponents say.

“The reality is this road is not equipped to handle the additional 200 units that New Mexico is building.” said Susan Martinez, a Sunland Park resident.

The city of El Paso did come up with a solution to be brought up at the next City Council meeting. Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein suggested that city staff reach out directly to the mayor of Sunland Park as well their city council with their concerns, as previously they have only dealt with economic development,

Svarzbein also said that city staff will also research ways to divert the traffic from Texas to New Mexico on Frontera Road in hopes that both cities will be able to work together to solve the issue.

“We share a lot of the same interests, the same economy, the same culture here in southern New Mexico, in far west Texas and northern New Mexico and it’s an opportunity for us to work together to bring something that is better for our community, safer for our community for the older and new residents of Sunland Park and New Mexico,” Svarzbein said.

