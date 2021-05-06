City of El Paso to consider $128 million plan for airport

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City planners have a $128.3 million capital improvement proposal on the table for the El Paso City Council to consider for the El Paso International Airport.

The council will discuss the plan on Tuesday at 9 a.m. during its regular meeting. Meetings are being moved back to the morning after they’ve been held in the afternoon for months.

Under the plan, the city will utilize federal dollars and other capital improvement funds to bolster infrastructure at the airport, according to city documents. Nearly 70 percent of those funds will go into the airfield and just over 20 percent will go into the terminal.

Some funds will go into hangar improvements and the parking area.

