EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
The following City COVID-19 vaccine sites will resume operation from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022:
- Community Clinic, 9341 Alameda
- Community Clinic, 7380 Remcon
- Community Clinic, 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)
- Community Clinic, 9566 Railroad
COVID-19 vaccines do not require an appointment but are recommended to avoid long wait times. Appointments can be booked at EPCovidVaccine.com or by calling (915) 212-6843.
The following COVID-19 testing sites will resume operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022:
- Community Clinic, 9341 Alameda
- Community Clinic,7380 Remcon
- Community Clinic, 9566 Railroad
Residents are required to schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment by visiting EPStrong.org or by calling (915) 212-6843.
