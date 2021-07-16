City of El Paso says they are sending samples to the State to test for Delta variant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As Texas is seeing more cases of the Delta variant, El Paso’s City and County Health Authority said labs in the area cannot test for the variant but samples are being sent to the state to be tested.

However, no cases of the variant have been detected yet in El Paso, said City and County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

“The vast majority of people that are getting infected at this moment are people that are unvaccinated. We need to continue emphasizing the importance of the vaccination because the treatment, even for the Delta variant, it’s the same way as we treat any patient with COIVD-19,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the City and County Health Authority.

One El Paso woman said she is concerned about the Delta variant but had a bad experience with the Pfizer vaccine and only got one dose. The woman, who did not want to give her name, shared photos with KTSM 9 News showing paralysis to half of her face.

“Finally after 6 months, it looks like my face is getting back to normal. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t drink without spilling on me. I had to use straws to drink,” she said, adding that she will not be getting the second dose, even though the Delta variant is spreading.

“I’m more scared of losing my face again so I’m not going to even take a chance on it,” the woman said.

Ocaranza hopes these types of reactions to the vaccine will not deter people from getting vaccinated.

“It is unfortunate that the people might have some that is associated to the vaccine, like this lady and my heart goes to her,” he said.

Ocaranza emphasized that complications from COVID-19 can be even more serious and longer-lasting than complications from the vaccine.

“In which they have problems in the central nervous system, they have problems in the heart, they have problems in the lungs,” said Ocaranza.

