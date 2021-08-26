City of El Paso says mask mandate in effect despite Texas Supreme Court ruling

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A mask mandate in El Paso remains in effect, despite a Texas Supreme Court decision over mask wearing in the city of San Antonio and Bexar County.

In Austin, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked a mask mandate issued by the local governments to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. The mandate had been issued as schools began to resume in-person instruction.

But in El Paso, a separate lawsuit continues as the Fourth Court of Appeals reviews a suit filed by the city of El Paso against Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates. For now, a restraining order remains in effect against the Governor’s order, maintaining the mandate.

“As of today, the City has not received a ruling from the 8th Court of Appeals. The order issued by the Texas Supreme Court does not affect the validity of the order issued by El Paso City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza,” a statement from the city said. “The local mask mandate is still in effect in El Paso County.”

Last week, Ocaranza issued the mask mandate citing rising concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. The area’s school districts issued their own mandates shortly after.