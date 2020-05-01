City of El Paso reports three new deaths related to COVID-19; testing expanded to rural communities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Public Health Department is reporting three (3) additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 21.

The patients include a male in his 50s, a female in her 70s, and a female in her 80s, all of who had underlying health conditions.

El Paso is also reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases bringing the county’s total number to 924.

To-date 397 people have recovered from COVID-19; consequently, there are 506 active cases within the county. Positive cases in El Paso County include 486 females and 438 males.

There are now 53 patients who are hospitalized, and 31 of those hospitalized are currently in ICU.

“We are disappointed to report another three deaths due to COVID-19, and our hearts go out to their families. The deaths we have seen are mostly made up of the most vulnerable and there is a strong correlation between the Easter break and the spike in positive cases,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “Mother’s Day is just around the corner. We want to remind everyone that gatherings with anyone who is not in your immediate household mean that you are placing your loved ones—your mothers and grandmothers—at risk of contracting the virus. We need everyone to please take this seriously and take care of each other.”

TESTING EXPANDED: Locations Added to Region’s Rural Communities

The Office of Emergency Management has been working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to provide additional testing sites for the County’s rural communities. The dates and locations are as follow:

May 12

-Fabens: Fabens Fire Station-16001 Socorro Rd., Fabens, TX

-Montana Vista: Montana Vista Fire Station 2, 5411 Paso View Dr., El Paso, TX

May 13

-San Elizario: San Elizario Fire Station-1415 San Antonio Rd., San Elizario, TX

-Horizon: Horizon First Baptist Church; 12018 Darrington Rd., Horizon, TX

-Vinton: West Valley Fire Department: 510 Vinton Rd, Anthony, TX

Citizens are asked to make an appointment 24 hours prior to the testing date either online at TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or by calling 512-883-2400. Testing is open to all regardless of the location of residence.

The goal is to test 60 individuals per site; however, additional testing may be available depending on demand and availability.

The time of the testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If residents do not call or register for an appointment, they can still show up at the site and will be instructed to either register on their phone or call the number to schedule accordingly.