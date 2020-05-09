City of El Paso reports huge spike in COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths

City of El Paso – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting two (2) additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 32. The patients with underlying health conditions include two males in their 60s.

El Paso is also reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases bringing the county’s total number to 1,276. To-date 643 people have recovered from COVID-19; consequently, there are 601 active cases within the county. Positive cases in El Paso County include 663 females and 612 males.

There are 83 patients who are hospitalized, and 47 of those hospitalized are currently in ICU. The DPH has been working with the private laboratories, who are only required to report positive numbers, to obtain their total numbers. Based on this reporting, it is estimated that as of today more than 11,800 tests have been performed.

“It is another heartbreaking day for our community as we have the misfortune to report two new deaths due to COVID-19. We send our deepest condolences to the families of these two individuals,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “Our community is once again seeing a considerable increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The number will continue to go up if residents do not take this pandemic seriously. I have said it over and over again that we must remain at home if possible, wear face coverings when out in public and continue to frequently wash your hands with soap and water. Again, I urge residents to take responsibility and do all the necessary preventative measures to keep themselves and others safe.”

Residents are encouraged to report non-compliance by calling the police department non-emergency at (915) 832-4400. Any violation to the amended Emergency Directive will be issued a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500. Anyone with questions about the local directive can call 3-1-1.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline which is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.