City of El Paso reports 159 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, five deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s Public Health Department announced over 150 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths related to infections.

Health officials say 159 reported cases were breakthrough infections, which are when a fully-vaccinated individual tests positive for COVID-19. The new figures were released on Tuesday morning.

Five individuals who died after being infected with COVID-19 were not vaccinated, according to the city. Three of the individuals were men in their 50’s. Two others were one woman in her 70’s and one in her 80’s.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.