City of El Paso reports 11 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s health department says there are 11 new COVID-19 cases in the community.

The department did not report any deaths associated with COVID-19 infections on Sunday. There are 45 individuals hospitalized and 15 in intensive care due to complications caused by the virus.

Health officials urge the public to get vaccinated against the virus as the Delta variant continues spreading throughout the globe.
As of Sunday, 133, 601 individuals in the region have recovered from infections.

