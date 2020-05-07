City of El Paso reports 1 new death, 39 new cases, and 559 total recoveries from COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has reported one new death related to COVID-19.

Officials said the person was a man in his 90s who had underlying health problems.

The El Paso Department of Health also reported 39 new cases bringing the total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 1,119.

Health officials said to date that 559 people have recovered from the virus; consequently, there are 537 active cases within the county.

City officials said that the majority of COVID-19 patients who have died in El Paso County have been seniors who are the most vulnerable members of our community.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority, reminds the public that whether you have symptoms or not, you may have the virus and not know it. Health officials say this is why it is crucial to remain distant from anybody not living in the same household and wearing a face covering.

“We are saddened to report another death due to the virus, and we send our deepest condolences to his family,” Ocaranza said. “If you do not live in the same household with your parents, grandparents and other members of your extended family – do not physically visit them. You can still see and talk with them, but using a different method like FaceTime, phone calls, online meeting chats. The lives of the ones you love are worth more than a get together that can result in sharing or contracting the virus. We need everybody to do their part and take responsibility for their actions to reduce the spread of this deadly virus.”