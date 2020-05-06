City of El Paso reminds residents parks still closed during Mother’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is still prohibiting gatherings and picnicking at City parks and the Franklin Mountain State Park during Mother’s Day weekend in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the Local Emergency Directive, City-owned parks including playgrounds, basketball courts, dog parks, and skate parks will remain closed until further notice. However, city officials said that the use of selected walking paths has reopened with social distancing guidelines in place.

Both the City and County of El Paso said that they are also prohibiting public and private social gatherings of any number happening outside or inside a single household in order to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

“In order to protect our most vulnerable residents, we should all safely honor our loved ones through means other than gathering. This Mother’s Day, I urge El Pasoans to responsibly celebrate their families by continuing to follow social distancing guidelines,” said City of El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “I remind the community we have the power to slow the spread of the virus through our own personal behavior.”

City officials said that law enforcement and code enforcement officers will issue citations to those who do not adhere to the order.

The use of McKelligon Canyon and Scenic Drive by the public remains prohibited.

The Local Emergency Directive still allows for healthy outdoor activities such as walking, running, or biking around neighborhoods and selected walking paths provided that residents maintain the 6-foot social distancing requirement.