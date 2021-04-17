City of El Paso records 73 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Regional deaths associated with COVID-19 are nearing 2,500 deaths as of Saturday.

City officials reported an additional 73 virus cases and two deaths in daily briefs. An extra 21 delayed test results will also be accounted for contributing to the total 132,132 cases recorded since last year.

As of today, 2,483 cases in the area remain active and 127,020 individuals have recovered from symptoms associated with COVID-19. Health officials are investigating 66 deaths.

Health data show 176 individuals hospitalized and 50 people are in intensive care units. There are 28 patients on ventilators.

