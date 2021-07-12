City of El Paso recorded 286 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths last week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso recorded 286 COVID-19 cases last week, contributing to an increase in seven-day positivity rates, city data show.

El Paso’s public health department also recorded 15 deaths over the week, where all individuals were known to have had underlying health conditions. There have been 2,671 individuals who have succumbed to complications from infections, city data show.

There are more active cases to start the week off than there were last week. On Monday, the city indicated there were 413 active cases and 133,697 recovered ones.

Data show the rolling seven-day average positivity rate has grown from 4.58 percent to 5.27 percent, a city report says. However, the cumulative positivity rate has gone down slightly by .01 percent to 9.68 percent.

A city report says 49 individuals are currently hospitalized, an increase of four compared to last Monday. And, 17 people are in intensive care units, an increase of two since last week. Six others are on ventilators, a decrease of one.

Vaccinations continue to go up, as the number of individuals partially and fully vaccinated climbed last week. There are now 532,109 residents partially vaccinated and 458,498 fully-vaccinated. The city of El Paso is 10,000 doses short of 1 million administered.

