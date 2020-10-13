EL PASO, Texas — On Monday, El Paso’s Mayor and City Council voted unanimously to reaffirm their opposition to El Paso Electric’s application to add a 228-megawatt natural gas-fired generator to the Newman Station.

According to El Paso Electric’s filings, the Newman power plant would require an additional $18.6 million in rate revenue in Texas that could potentially result in an average increase of $1.45 per month for El Paso’s residential customers, after including fuel savings from retiring three older generators.

“We continue to oppose the application for Newman 6. During this time of economic uncertainty when ratepayers are experiencing financial hardship, it is neither prudent nor necessary for El Paso Electric to move forward with a new $186 million dollar generating unit,” said City Attorney Karla Nieman.

Additionally, the project might result in additional costs to El Pasoans in part due to environmental legislation in New Mexico that would require the utility to supply 100 percent of its power to its New Mexico customers from carbon-free sources by 2045, reducing the proposed generator’s economic value and increase El Paso ratepayer costs.