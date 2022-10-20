EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin offering FREE COVID-19 testing using kiosks in different locations throughout the City beginning, Friday, October 21, 2022.

Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven (7) days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have been exposed, or are at high risk, regardless of insurance status.

The TestAndGo© Fully Automated Healthcare Kiosk is sponsored by the City of El Paso in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Increasing Community Access to Testing program (CDC ICATT).

Kiosk locations:

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Branch Library

12480 Pebble Hills

Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Located on the exterior of the building adjacent to the rear parking lot

Arturo “Tury” Benavides Cielo Vista Transit Center

1165 Sunmount

Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Located on the exterior adjacent to other vending machines

Al Jefferson Westside Transit Center

7535 Remcon

Open from 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Located on the interior adjacent to other vending machines

University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP)

*Now in operation

3333 N. Mesa

Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Located on UTEP property (cross street is Kern Drive)

Easy-to-Use Self-Testing Kiosk

Residents can register online at https://register.testandgo.com/ or access the registration app by scanning the QR code on the machine. After you register, scan your QR confirmation code at the kiosk and a test kit will be dispensed. Follow the instructions in the kit to perform the test. The test uses a nasal swab to collect the specimen. Once the specimen is collected, drop off your sample in the kiosk’s collection box. Specimens are picked up daily for PCR testing.

Results

Test results will be sent via text or email within 48 hours from your test date.

For questions about test results, call 800-402-0000 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information about the various alternative testing sites click here or visit EPStrong.org.