City of El Paso Parks and Rec. resumes sports, aquatics tournaments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Friday, the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will resume sports, along with aquatics tournaments and meets with permits.



The El Paso Public Health Department and Office of Emergency Management issued the announcement on Thursday. Spectators are limited to only parents, caregivers and siblings of the competing athletes. All current health and safety protocols will continue to be followed.

“We’re thankful for our parks and recreation community who have been patient with us as we navigate the first opening phase of our amenities,” Cultural Affairs and Recreation DirectorBen Fyffe said. “Thanks to their support in working with current protocols, we are moving towards expanding our opening phases such as the reinstatement of tournaments and meets.”



Officials said permits for sports tournaments and meets can be obtained by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 915-240-3317 or 915-867-9338. Information can also be found online at www.quickscores.com/elpaso.

