City of El Paso opens “Lost Kingdom Water Park” in Central

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One regional water park remains unopened after the Lost Kingdom was opened in Central El Paso over the weekend.

Children and their families joined city officials in an inauguration of the regional water park built at 6001 Hughey next to Ross Middle School. The park is the third regional water park opened this summer along with the Oasis Water Park in Far East El Paso and Camp Cohen in the Northeast.

The Mayan-themed park has a leisure pool, lap pool, kiddie pool, slides, water playground, lazy river, and climbing wall. Visitors will also be able to use lounge chairs and cabanas. The park also has a place to purchase food and beverages called Tres Milpas Terrace Café.

“The result is providing amenities our community can describe as exceptional, as evident by sold-out opening weekends for our water parks,” city manager Tommy Gonzalez said. “Our community has embraced this amenity, which could not have come at a better time with record breaking heat.”

Four regional water parks are funded with money from the 2012 Quality of Life Bond initiative. The Lost Kingdom is a five-acre water park.

Chapoteo Water Park will be the last regional water park to open later this month.

To arrange a visit to any of the water parks, visit EPWaterParks.com.

