City of El Paso officials say to prepare for spread of mosquito-borne illnesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso Health Department advises the public to help prevent mosquito breeding and to avoid bites.

Health officials say elderly El Pasoans and individuals with medical conditions are at higher risks of developing serious illnesses from mosquito-borne West Nile Virus.

“Vulnerable populations for COVID-19 are some of the same individuals who could be affected greatly by a disease like West Nile Virus,” Angela Mora, the director of Public Health said. “We need to be vigilant and proactive in order to prevent mosquito breeding and mosquito bites.”

Officials say there are other illnesses that have not been identified in the community but still cause concern. Those include: Zika, Chikungunya and Dengue.

El Pasoans are encouraged to use the following prevention methods:

DEET – Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors.

– Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors. DRESS – Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

– Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors. DUSK & DAWN – Although mosquitoes associated with Zika can be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

& – Although mosquitoes associated with Zika can be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times. DRAIN – Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths. After rains or lawn watering, residents are asked to “tip and toss” any standing water they find outside.

Residents can report mosquito breeding and standing water by calling 3-1-1. For more information, visit ephealth.com.

