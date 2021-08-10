City of El Paso offers more COVID-19 testing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is expanding COVID-19 testing options by opening a new Mega Testing Site in East El Paso in partnership with the County of El Paso, and expanding its hours of operation at two existing testing sites.

The new mega-site location is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the County SportsPark, 1780 N. Zaragoza. No appointment is needed.

Free testing will also be available, without an appointment at the following locations:

Drive-Thru Testing : Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol

· Monday through Friday | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Saturday | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive-Thru Testing : Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge

· Monday through Friday | Noon to 6 p.m.

· Saturday | 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-Up Testing : El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

· Monday through Friday | Noon to 6 p.m.

· Saturday | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City will continue offering curbside testing by appointment at three COVID-19 Clinics located at 9341 Alameda, 7380 Remcon and 9566 Railroad. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and can be made online or by calling (915)-212-6843.

FREE VACCINES AVAILABLE

The community is also encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the El Paso Convention Center from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointments are needed for the vaccine.

The City’s COVID-19 Clinics offers vaccines from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Individuals 12 years of age and older can get vaccinated at the following locations, and no appointment is required:

· 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

· 9341 Alameda

· 7380 Remcon

· 9566 Railroad

The City also continues to offer Vaccine Pop-up Events. A list of upcoming Pop-up Events can be found HERE.

Health officials remind the public to continue wearing face covers, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distancing, regardless of whether you have or have not yet received the vaccine.