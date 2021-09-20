City of El Paso offers free flu shots for individuals 65 and older

FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The City of El Paso is holding a free flu shot clinic on Tuesday, September 21 for individuals 65 and older.

Shots will be offered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following locations:

Eastside Senior Recreation Center-3200 Fierro

Pavo Real Senior Recreation Center-9311 Alameda

Happiness Senior Recreation Center- 563 N. Carolina

Hilos de Plata Senior Recreation Center-4481 Delta

Memorial Senior Recreation Center-1800 Byron

Facemasks are required and no appointment is needed.

For additional dates and locations, CLICK HERE.