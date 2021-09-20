City of El Paso offers free flu shots for individuals 65 and older

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The City of El Paso is holding a free flu shot clinic on Tuesday, September 21 for individuals 65 and older.
Shots will be offered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following locations:
- Eastside Senior Recreation Center-3200 Fierro
- Pavo Real Senior Recreation Center-9311 Alameda
- Happiness Senior Recreation Center- 563 N. Carolina
- Hilos de Plata Senior Recreation Center-4481 Delta
- Memorial Senior Recreation Center-1800 Byron
Facemasks are required and no appointment is needed.
