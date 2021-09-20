City of El Paso offers free flu shots for individuals 65 and older

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The City of El Paso is holding a free flu shot clinic on Tuesday, September 21 for individuals 65 and older.

Shots will be offered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following locations:

  • Eastside Senior Recreation Center-3200 Fierro
  • Pavo Real Senior Recreation Center-9311 Alameda
  • Happiness Senior Recreation Center- 563 N. Carolina
  • Hilos de Plata Senior Recreation Center-4481 Delta
  • Memorial Senior Recreation Center-1800 Byron

Facemasks are required and no appointment is needed.

For additional dates and locations, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Luna and his dog

'500 (Haitian) migrants a day is very manageable,' county judge says

Sculpture "La Migra" that tells the story about the journey of many migrants

09-19-21 10p amnesty

09-19-21 10p Beto

09-19-21 10p Migrants in Del Rio

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link