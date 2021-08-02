City of El Paso offers expanded testing sites, encourages vaccinations as virus spreads

Plastic vials for testing the coronavirus infection sit on a table at the Main Press Center for the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. About 30,000 people are spitting into tiny plastic vials every day at the Tokyo Olympics in a routine that’s grown crucial in going ahead with the pandemic-era Games. (AP Photo)

EL PASO, Texas – Beginning this week, the City of El Paso is expanding its COVID-19 testing to three additional permanent sites and a mobile site.

The three (3) new testing sites are free and open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. No appointments are required at the following three (3) sites:

El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza (Walk-up testing)

Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol (Drive-thru)

Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge (Drive-thru)

The City will also offer a mobile testing site in Anthony, Texas from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 2-4 at Anthony Municipal Park, 100 Richard White Ave., Anthony, Texas.

The City will continue offering curbside testing by appointment at three COVID-19 Clinics located at 9341 Alameda, 7380 Remcon and 9566 Railroad. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and can be made online at https://cityofelpaso-dtra.powerappsportals.us/en-US/ or by calling (915)212-6843.

Hours of Operation for Vaccine Sites Amended

The community is also encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the El Paso Convention Center which is modifying its hours of operation from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointments are needed for the vaccine.

The City’s COVID-19 Clinics offers vaccines from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Individuals 12 years of age and older can get vaccinated at all of the following locations, and no appointment is required:

220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

9341 Alameda

7380 Remcon

9566 Railroad

The City also continues to offer COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-up Events. A complete list of all COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-up Events dates and times can be found HERE.

Health officials remind the public to continue wearing face covers, wash your hands frequently and watch your distancing, regardless of whether you have or have not yet received the vaccine. Additional information about COVID-19, can be found HERE.

