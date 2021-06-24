City of El Paso offering free drive-thru clinic for pets — and humans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso residents and their pets have an opportunity to get their vaccines together during a weekend event.

This Sunday, June 27, the City of El Paso will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a unique drive-thru clinic. In addition, pet owners will also have an opportunity to receive free COVID-19 vaccines.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 301 George Perry Boulevard.

This is a first-come, first-served event and services are limited to the first 500 pets and their owners. Pets must remain in the vehicle; all dogs must be on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier while visiting the drive-thru clinic, city officials say.

Residents planning to get their COVID-19 vaccine are asked to please wear a face mask, be prepared to show form of identification, wear clothing that allows staff to easily access your upper arm and bring your vaccination record card if you are getting your second vaccine. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at www.EPCovidVaccine.com.

Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination, both will also be given a microchip. Pets must be six-weeks-old or older to receive vaccines. No other pet vaccinations will be available at this drive-thru event. Thanks to a generous donation from Best Friends Animal Society, free pet food will also be given to families while supplies last.

Residents are encouraged to bring water to stay cool as temperatures are expected to be high on Sunday.

