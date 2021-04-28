City of El Paso offering COVID-19 vaccine with no appointments

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans can walk up to several COVID-19 vaccine events this week without an appointment and still get their dose.

The city has scheduled vaccination events at the El Paso International Airport, The Beast Urban Park, El Paso Artists and Farmers Market, Valle Bajo Recreation Center this week.

“The city has worked diligently with our community partners to get the vaccine in our residents’ arms, and to improve the process so that we can distribute the vaccine with efficiency as seen in our high administration rates,” El Paso fire chief Mario D’Agostino said.

  • El Paso International Airport, 6701 Convair – Thursday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall – Saturday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • El Paso Artists and Farmers Market, 117 Anthony – Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Valle Bajo Recreation Center, 7380 Alameda – Saturday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

