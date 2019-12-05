City of El Paso now accepting applications for Public Safety Communicator Trainees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is now accepting applications for Public Safety Communicator Trainee.

Candidates who wish to apply will need a High School diploma or GED, and two years of general work experience, with at least one year of public contact.

According to the job description, typical duties include processing emergency and non-emergency telephone calls and dispatch, monitor, and coordinate activities of emergency personnel.

You can read the full job description and apply for the position by clicking this link.

The job pays between $14.65 – $20.59 per hour.