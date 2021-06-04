City of El Paso looking for an ‘entertainment plan’ on airport property

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso issued a request for proposal for an “entertainment plan” that would utilize the airport’s 6,800 acres.

It’s unclear what the city is looking for, but the request for proposal asks private companies to help with ways to create new ways of generating revenue.

“The airport is interested in evaluating the locations and creating seasonal events, annual events and long-term event planning that the various locations could support that will be combined to create the overall entertainment plan,” the request states.

A city spokeswoman said no specific purposes have been decided.

