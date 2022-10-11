Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Library is hosting a free literary festival for local teens on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Students are invited that day to head over to the Judge Marquez Branch Library at 610 N. Yarbrough Dr. from noon until 4 p.m. for the second annual edition of the “Teentober Fest.”

The event will feature more than 30 interactive booths staffed by different organizations to help promote a love of reading while also introducing teens to various groups and services that can help them in their academic endeavors.

“One of our goals at the Public Library is to provide educational opportunities for our youth and with this festival, we are able to create a safe, fun, and welcoming environment for our teens,” said El Paso Public Library Director Norma Martinez. “Teentober Fest gives teens an opportunity to learn about a wide-range of free services and organizations available to them.”

This year’s event will also include a chess tournament, video games, cosplay contests, music, free book giveaways, and much more.

The theme for this year’s event is the popular show “Stranger Things.”

You can learn more about Teentober Fest and services available to students on the El Paso Library’s website.

The Teentober event in El Paso is inspired by similar events across the country promoted by the National Library Association to encourage teens to learn new skills both inside and outside their local library.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.