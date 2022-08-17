EL PEL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso officials invites the public to attend a meeting about the FY2023 City budget on Thursday.

The city of El Paso will provide an overview of the FY2023 City Budget to the El Paso Neighborhood Association on Thursday, August 18 at 6 p.m. virtually on Microsoft Teams.

Below is the link and password to join.

https://tinyurl.com/yeyufcux

Meeting ID: 271 829 373 927

Passcode: fvf4e6

City of El Paso Chief Financial Officer Robert Cortinas will be holding the meeting. The public is invited to have an opportunity to get informed and get their questions answered.

City Council recently approved the first step to lower the City’s tax rate by 4.49 cents—a reduction of nearly $20 million.

The City said this year’s budget will support:

A net increase of 60 police officers and firefighters in preparation for new police and fire stations and the purchase new police cars and fire equipment

A $10 million allocation for street resurfacing projects, plus another $2.3 million for traffic safety and neighborhood traffic mitigation program

Operating costs for the Children Museum, Mexican American Cultural Center, Penguin Exhibit at the Zoo, Joey Barraza and Vino Regional Park, all scheduled to open next year

An aggressive plan to invest in the City workforce, by increasing the City minimum wage by 9 percent next year (in addition to the 7.2 percent minimum wage increase made in May 2022)

An increase in fixed costs and contracts due to inflationary impacts, such as information technology, janitorial, security, November election, appraisal services, and utilities.

