City of El Paso hosting in-person Mother’s Day celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is hosting an outdoor live concert for Mother’s Day on Saturday at Memorial Park.

Festivities start at 5 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m. at the Memorial Reserve section of the park. Food trucks will be available to the public and grilling will not be allowed near the event.

The free concert will have acts from the Siluetas Band, La Sonora Magiztral, Dueto Corazon Latino and Mariachi Los Arrieros.

Visitors will be required to follow social distancing precautions and use face masks. Guests will also be led and assigned to physically distanced group spots up to eight people.

