EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Changes are coming to your regularly scheduled garbage pick up this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The City of El Paso’s Environmental Services Department is making changes to the trash and recycling schedule.

People who have their bins collected on Thursday or Friday, will instead, have it picked up on Monday.

The department says it gives drivers a chance to enjoy the holiday.

Drivers have worked during the holiday weekend, for more than 20 years, the department said.