EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Administrative offices will resume business on Wednesday, July 5. The City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. City Council meetings are broadcast live on CITY-TV (Spectrum Ch. 1300, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99, over the air Ch. 13.4), and live streamed on the City of El Paso YouTube Channel.

Residential trash and recycling collection will not be affected by the holiday. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Tuesday, July 4.

CLOSED/NO SERVICE

· El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens

· COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics, Immunization Clinics, Medicaid Waiver Program, WIC Offices

· Municipal Court/Bond Offices

· Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

· One-Stop-Shop

· Public Libraries

· Rawlings Dental Clinic

· Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers

· STD & HIV Prevention and Surveillance

· Department of Public Health

· Tax Office

OPEN/SERVICE

· Animal Services:

o Main Shelter (5001 Fred Wilson): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

o Tails at the Times (501 E. Mills): noon to 2 p.m.

o Mission Valley (9068 Socorro): noon to 2 p.m.

· Citizen Collection Stations

· Garbage and Recycling Collection

· Greater El Paso Landfill

· Sun Metro (fixed and paratransit services): Sunday/Holiday schedule

· El Paso Water Parks: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Spray Parks: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.