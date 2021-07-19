City of El Paso closes several streets due to flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Following severe storms and heavy rain across El Paso on Sunday, The City of El Paso closed several streets due to flooding and response to the storms.

The City of El Paso Streets and Maintenance Department assessed the damage from recent storms that flooded various streets in East El Paso, making some impassable.

Crews have been pumping water from flooded roadways and removing debris that washed up onto streets. Several intersections have been closed temporarily in the interest of public safety due to flooding and will remain in effect until further notice.

Motorists are asked to avoid these streets, if possible. Appropriate signage and detours are in place to direct the traveling public. The closures are located at:

Lockerbie Avenue at Oarkney Road

Wedgewood Drive at Album Avenue

Sims Drive at McRae

Tony Lama Street at Merchant Avenue

Orkney Road at Bayo Avenue

The Streets and Maintenance Department continues to monitor weather conditions and is coordinating its response with first responders along with local and state partners.

The traveling public is asked to take extra precautions when driving on water over streets as even a few inches of moving water on roadways can be dangerous.

Ponding Area Concerns

City staff are also asking the public to avoid the temptation to play in the water that collects at parks that serve as on-site ponding areas as stormwater can carry many pollutants or diseases. Even a few inches can be dangerous as the water may conceal many hazards such as debris, dog feces or waste that could have runoff from a nearby street.

Stormwater collected at parks may linger for days. In the interest of protecting public health and safety, residents and visitors are asked to exercise caution while utilizing walking trails, fields and green spaces at parks serving as on-site ponding sites.