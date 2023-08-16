EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) is celebrating National Preparedness Month by encouraging residents to prepare themselves and their loved ones for various emergencies.

As part of the month-long celebration, the community of El Paso is invited to visit the DPH Emergency Preparedness Carnival taking place at the upcoming events:

· August 29 | 9 AM – 12 PM

City Hall, 3300 N. Campbell

Proclamation + Information Booths with games and prizes

· September 1 | 6 PM – 9:30 PM

· Grandview Park, 3100 Jefferson Ave.

In collaboration with the City’s Sesquicentennial Celebration

· September 6 | 10 AM – 12 PM

Eastside Senior Citizen Center, 3200 Fierro Dr.

· September 13 | 10 AM – 12 PM

South El Paso Senior Center, 600 S. Ochoa St.

· September 15 | 6 PM – 9:30 PM

In collaboration with the City’s Sesquicentennial Celebration

Eastwood Park, 3110 Parkwood St.

· September 29 | 6 PM – 9:30 PM

In collaboration with the City’s Sesquicentennial Celebration

The Beast Urban Park, 1301 Jason Crandall Dr.

City of El Paso Celebrates National Preparedness Month

Guests will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn what is needed to build an emergency kit, prepare a family emergency plan, get tips to stay safe in an emergency, play games and win prizes in a carnival theme celebration!

National Preparedness Month is recognized nationwide every September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year.

This year’s theme, “Preparing for Older Adults,” focuses on preparing older adults for disaster, specifically older adults living alone, are low-income, have a disability, or live in rural areas. Residents are strongly encouraged to integrate their elderly family members and neighbors into their emergency planning and to have an emergency kit and plan for their family and pets!

“National Preparedness Month reminds us that we are all prone to face emergencies. It is important for us to know our local hazards and how to prepare for them, whether it is flooding, extreme weather, disease outbreaks, or man-made disasters,” said Ruth Castillo, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program Manager. “It is crucial for every household to have a plan of action in place and practice it with all the members of the family.”

For more information on National Preparedness Month, including tips and resources, visit EPHealth.com under the Emergency Preparedness National Preparedness Month tab.