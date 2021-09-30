City of El Paso celebrates groundbreaking of Mexican American Cultural Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday morning, the City of El Paso hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC) and improvements to the Main Library.

“I think El Paso is long over due for a Mexican American cultural center we’re a community that is over 83% Mexican American. El Paso is located at almost the geographic center. It’s just great to be able to celebrate who we are and be proud of that,” said Ben Fyffe, Managing Director of Cultural Affairs and Recreation.



The new public space will also be home to “The Insurmountable Task”, a memorial that honors the brave sacrifice of the Men of Company E, the only Mexican American infantry unit that fought in World War II. The group was composed of 250 soldiers from across Texas, including 124 from El Paso.



This memorial will be located adjacent to the El Paso Main Library and Cleveland Square Park in the heart of El Paso’s Downtown Arts District.



The Main Library will also see customer experience improvements including taking design ideas proposed by the public.

City officials add that MACC will be overseen by the City of El Paso’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD). MCAD oversees the three existing municipal Museums; El Paso Museum of Archaeology, El Paso Museum of Art and El Paso Museum of History as well as large-scale community cultural programming and the City’s Public Art Program.

First approved by voters in 2012 via a Quality of Life Bond program, The center is projected to open in 2023.

