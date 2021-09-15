City of El Paso Awarded Competitive National Neighborhood Improvement Grant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Community and Human Development received the “Cities of Service Love Your Block,” $100,000 Grant from Johns Hopkins University to support resident-led efforts from the community.

El Paso was one of only eight cities in the U.S. selected to participate in Love Your Block.

The grant program brings city leaders and residents together to build stronger neighborhoods, one block at a time. Through the program, cities will award mini-grants to residents and community partners to reduce blight and spur neighborhood-driven change.

The program focuses on helping cities partner with community groups and activate resident volunteers to repair, remediate, or otherwise address blight in their neighborhoods from a grass-roots approach.

Each community is expected to take a variety of approaches to combat blight, including environmental clean ups, exterior home repairs, creating community greenspace, and reactivating vacant lots and public spaces.

