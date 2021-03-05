City of El Paso auditor makes significant findings in Children’s Museum oversight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso’s internal auditor says private officials in charge of the proposed children’s museum are not sharing donor contribution reports as required by an agreement.

An audit of accounts payable also shows that a portion of sampled invoices processed by the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department had no evidence of mathematical accuracy for dollars spent on the private entity’s operating stipend.

A city spokeswoman said staff was not available to comment on the findings but provided a statement from Deputy City Manager Tracey Jerome.

“Audits provide opportunities for improving management control and accountability,” she wrote. “Steps have already been taken to address the identified areas and the city has implemented processes to address the audit findings.”

The auditor’s office defines “significant findings” as one that has a material effect on the city’s financial statements, identifies an internal control breakdown, is a violation of a city procedure or a violation of a law and/or regulation,” which the city is required to follow.

The audit, published on Nov. 20, shows that the city and an entity created to manage and oversee the construction of the children’s museum agreed to provide several financial, planning and quarterly donor contribution reports.

In the auditor’s report, 10 invoices in the private entity’s operating stipend were reviewed. The invoices were processed by MCAD and the city’s Capital Improvement Department.

The review was to ensure processes reflected the city’s Accounts Payable Policy dated between September 2018 and September 2019.

An official review found that 4 out of the 10 invoices processed by MCAD “had no evidence that the mathematical accuracy of quantities and dollars spent was confirmed.”

The report does not list what the invoices entailed or the amount of money spent.

In response, the auditor recommended MCAD document how the operating stipend is calculated and used, establish a list of operating expenses paid from the stipend and document how often the entity is required to submit invoices for payment.

“The city of El Paso strives for continuous process improvement in all projects and services, which is why the city welcomes the opportunity to conduct audits,” according to Jerome’s statement. “The city will work to ensure corrective action is taken and improved services are provided to the community as we continue to work with our partners to deliver this important quality of life amenity for our community.”

In the report, the city’s administration says Ben Fyffe, who is the director of Cultural Affairs and Recreation, will oversee the submission of required reports. And, Claudia Cardoza, an administrative services manager, will oversee the requirements relating to the operating stipend starting on Sept. 1.

MCAD says it will also continue to document the calculation of the stipend and establish a list of operating expenses to be paid from the stipend.

Eric Pearson, president and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation, said the city and project overseers have come to an understanding over sharing donor reports. There are donors who would like to keep their information confidential, Pearson added.

“The foundation and EPC Museum, the supporting organization of the foundation, both operate under a confidentiality policy that says we are not releasing donors’ names unless the donors, prior to that, say we can,” Pearson said. “And, we went back to the city and they said, ‘OK, fine. We accept the report the way it is.’”

Pearson said the foundation has not had an opportunity to announce donors to a pledged $20 million goal but did reveal they have raised nearly all of it. The foundation and supporting organization can account for 95 percent of the goal, he said.

All the money from pledged donations should be accounted for by the facility’s 10th year in operation, in accordance with an agreement with the city, he added. There are also two members of the city’s cultural affairs department on the board for the children’s museum to ensure transparency, Pearson said.

He mentioned donations come in an accrual process, where pledges are honored over a period of time. A major donor includes the Hunt Family Foundation, which has pledged $5 million over the next seven years.

“That’s one I am sharing because it’s going public very soon,” he said. “But we also wanted to protect the integrity of the process and the city agreed.”

The El Paso Children’s Museum is one of three proposed signature projects for downtown. The project budget is set at $60 million, in part with general obligation bonds and certificates of obligation. The El Paso Community Foundation is leading the way in a fundraising effort to come up with $20 million from the private sector to boost the project’s scope.

Nearly $20 million in general obligation bonds were approved for the project in the 2012 Quality of Life initiative. The project has gone generally without controversy compared to the proposed multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center and Mexican American Cultural Center propositions.