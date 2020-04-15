City of El Paso announces two more deaths related to COVID-19; 47 new cases also reported on Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced two new deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the total to six deaths.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said one of the victims was a 51-year-old man and the second was an 85-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

Also on Wednesday, city officials announced 47 new positive cases which now brings the total number of reported cases in El Paso to 393.

“People need to realize that things will continue getting worse in El Paso if they don’t adhere to the Stay Home, Work Safe orders,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “Our numbers continue to rise. If we don’t stay at home, practice social distancing, and wear the recommended face coverings when in public, it is only a matter of time before one of our loved ones is struck by COVID-19 and we do not want more devastated families. We can prevent this by being proactive in our approach, but it will take all of us.”

Positive cases in El Paso County include 203 females and 190 males, according to City officials.

City officials also said that there are now 65 patients hospitalized, and 27 of those are currently in ICU.

In addition to abiding by the Stay Home, Work Safe orders and avoiding any gatherings with anyone outside a person’s immediate household, public health officials continue to urge residents to use face coverings when out performing essential duties or tasks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. (See: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html)

It is also recommended that the face coverings be cleaned daily. Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing their face covering and wash their hands immediately after removing the covering.