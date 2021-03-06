City of El Paso announces 177 new COVID-19 cases and death of a woman in her 30s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Health Department says 177 more individuals in the community tested positive for COVID-19 and a woman in her 30s died after becoming infected with the virus.

Saturday’s announcement says the department can account for a total 125,250 cases and 2,173 deaths since the novel coronavirus was first identified in the area. City data show 117,607 residents have recovered from the virus and there are still 5,165 active cases.

The health department says 10 succumbed to complications due to the virus. Among them, was a woman in her 30s, three men in their 60s, two men and a woman in their 70s and two women and one man in their 80s.

City data show a downward trend of active and daily cases within the region. Currently, there are 284 individuals hospitalized and 117 in intensive care. And, 79 individuals are on a ventilator.