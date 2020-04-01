City of El Paso and Fort Bliss receive grant to secure future water supply for residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso, Fort Bliss, and El Paso Water have been awarded a $2 million grant that will help further secure the future water supply for residents and visitors in the city, according to a news release sent out by the City of El Paso.

Officials said the grant will support the expansion of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant in far East El Paso. The facility opened in 2007 to serve both El Paso and Fort Bliss.

According to El Paso Water Utilities, the plant produces more than 27.5 million gallons of fresh drinking water daily.

“This investment is a result of our great partnership with Fort Bliss and EP Water and will create jobs while strengthening our ability to provide drinking water for our growing community,” Paul Albright, Chief Military Officer for the City of El Paso. “The plant’s expansion will bring an extra 6 million gallons of water per day to the plant resulting in 33.5 million gallons of fresh drinking water daily. Fort Bliss is a major military installation in Texas and the nation and El Paso will continue to show our continued support to our men and women in uniform.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the grant award on Wednesday. When he made the announcement Abbott stated that now more than ever the support is critical as military installations in Texas add $101 billion to the state’s economy and support.

He also added that military installations, directly and indirectly, support more than 224,000 jobs in communities across Texas.

El Paso is one of six Texas military communities selected to receive the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistant Grant from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission.