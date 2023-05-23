EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 600 local and national neighborhood and community leaders, will be part of the 48th Annual Neighborhoods USA (NUSA) Conference, with the common goal of building and strengthening diverse communities.

Neighborhoods USA (NUSA) is a national nonprofit organization committed to creating opportunities to share unique ideas, solutions, experiences, and best practices for the purpose of strengthening neighborhoods across the United States.

The City of El Paso, El Paso County, Destination El Paso, El Paso Neighborhood Coalition, and Neighborhoods USA will host the 48th Annual Neighborhoods USA (NUSA) Conference on May 24-27, 2023, at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center.

Sponsored by the Hopeful Neighborhood Project and El Paso Electric, the conference will include neighborhood tours, national neighborhoods awards, and over 35 educational workshops ranging in topics from addressing blight, revitalizing historic neighborhoods, promoting neighborhood health, and so much more.

A local delegation of more than 100 attendees was made possible by the City of El Paso Council and the El Paso County Commissioners.

Conference speakers include the following:

Jennifer Prophete, The Hopeful Neighborhood Project Programming Director

Richard Pineda, Ph.D., The University of Texas at El Paso, Department of Communication Chair Benjamin Miranda, Endeavors Deputy Senior Director of Operational Business Development Andrea Ramirez, Project Amistad CEO

Eric Pearson, El Paso Community Foundation President & CEO

Rosa Guerrero, El Paso Artist, Educator, Dance Historian, and Humanitarian

Tracy Colunga, Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation Director

Daniel Stewart, State & Local Government: Cisco Senior Advisor

NUSA Conference schedule as follows:

Wednesday, May 24

· Sun City Leaders Welcome Reception | 6 to 8 p.m. Paso Del Norte Lobby

Thursday, May 25

· Cafecito con Vecinos (Coffee with Neighbors/Table Talk) | 7 to 8 a.m. Convention Center Lobby

· Exhibit Hall Open | 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hall A

· Workshops | Throughout the day

Friday, May 26

· Cafecito con Vecinos (Coffee with Neighbors/Table Talk) | 7 to 8 a.m. Convention Center Lobby

· Exhibit Hall Open | 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hall A

· Workshops | Throughout the day

· Neighborhood of the Year Luncheon | 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hall B

· Neighborhood Block Party | 7 to 9 p.m. Hall C

Saturday, May 27

· Cafecito con Vecinos (Coffee with Neighbors/Table Talk) | 7 to 8 a.m. Convention Center Lobby

· Best Neighborhood Program Luncheon | 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hall B

To learn more about the NUSA Conference, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/community-and-humandevelopment/neighborhoods-usa/