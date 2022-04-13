Alamogordo, NM (KTSM) – The Alamogordo City Commission will hold it’s budget hearing workshop all through the first week of May.
The workshops will continue as follows:
Monday, May 2, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
All meetings will be held in the Commission Chambers, 1376 E. Ninth Street, Alamogordo, NM. The purpose of the work sessions is to review the Municipal Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
