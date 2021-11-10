City names David Garcia as 2021-2022 Veteran of the Year

Local

by: Nicole Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -The County of El Paso named retired Chief Warrant Officer (CW2) David Garcia as the county’s 2021-2022 Veteran of the Year.

Since 2019, the County Veteran’s Advisory Board selects a veteran of the year annually to honor their military services and for the work they have done to make a positive impact.

“Our veterans are a dynamic part of our region as they continue to lead the way through volunteering, voting, community engagement, and are always there to lend a helping hand to some of our most vulnerable residents,” said El Paso County officials.

“The sense of pride we have for our veterans is unlike any other community. The Veterans Wall of Honor stands as a symbol of unity as we continue to work together to remain a Veteran Ready County. It is because of our outstanding veteran service organizations that El Paso was recently ranked as the top 10 best places for veterans to live.”

Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso County judge

The county has partnered with the Oscar Arrieta Allstate Agency to honor Garcia and he will be given the Hometown Hero Award at the UTEP football game, November 20.

To learn more about Garcia and the Veteran of the Year Program, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Honoring our Veterans: 1stSGT Chrystal and SGT Alric Yazzie

Astroworld Firsthand account

Supply Chain Issues causing price hikes and product shortages

El Paso City Council votes to look for ways to repair damaged Duranguito buildings

Socorro hit and run

Cats shot, man arrested

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link