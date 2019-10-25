City leaders set to discuss new agreement proposed for Great Wolf Lodge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is set to work on a new agreement for the proposed Great Wolf Lodge resort during the city council meeting on Tuesday.

The new agreement proposal comes after the house bill for hotels and convention centers in Texas became a law in September.

Some of the requirements it has would not secure rebates for the current Great Wolf agreement.

According to the new law, any agreement set before the bill was put in place last month is not guaranteed to receive any rebates from the state.

This pushed El Paso economic and international development to create a new more detailed agreement to propose to city council and in order for that to work they must propose the termination of the current agreement in place.

The director for the city’s economic and international development tells KTSM 9 News that with the approval of the items, they will be able to move forward with their development of the resort.

“The approval of this bill, it’s given the city and resorts much more confidence to be able to move forward with this proposed hotel we’re excited about,” said Jessica Herrera, Dir. for Economic and International Development. “Now you will be able to see some significant steps on behalf of the city and on behalf of Great Wolf in terms of the due diligence they’re going to need to do.”

The property in West El Paso will begin to be zoned, but can only happen if council approves the new agreement.

Herrera said the incentives in the new agreement will remain the same as the only thing changing is the detail in the agreement.