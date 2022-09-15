EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hundreds of migrants keep coming in through our borders, many are out sleeping on the streets of El Paso.

KTSM has been tracking the arrival of these migrants who have been coming in non-stop since last week.

Migrants are being kept near the border because authorities are trying to keep them away from the city, said El Paso County Judge, Ricardo Samaniego.

City Leaders have asked migrants to hold off on keeping the tents up and to only bring them out at night. But in this case, migrants are seen sleeping on the ground without tents.

The Judge also adds they have been looking for processing centers, one of which would be behind the Coliseum. There, migrants would have access to showers, food, and water, and the place could hold a capacity of about 300 to 400 migrants.

Judge Samaniego adds one of the concerns is where will they sleep since they can’t accommodate them at some shelters, looking at the Rescue Mission as well as the back end of the Coliseum.

“I would love the community to understand that it’s back to see 300 to 400 but what you’re not looking at is the 3000 – 4000 that are going through that we are able to process it and setting them throughout the country. Then they’re not here, if we’re not managing it properly and we were not collaborating with Gloria Chavez or Chief Chavez, you could have three thousand people right now.” Samaniego said.

With so many migrants coming in he says they have been over capacity, and adds all he is asking for is volunteers, since they lost over 50 because of the pandemic, and is hoping for the younger population to step up.

John Martin, Deputy Director with the Opportunity Center Of The Homeless says they have been preparing to help over 300 migrants that keep coming into the U.S.

“The possible change of clothes, shoes, just like you and I would need, each and every morning. As we get up and go to work, tote bags have been one thing that one of our partners has provided that has been tremendous since they simply don’t have something to carry their items in. As temperatures start to drop in the near feature, then we will be looking for winter jackets,” Martin said.

Adding, that he has been talking to local groups that would like to come feed and donate necessities, since so many come with very little on their back.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.