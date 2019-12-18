City leaders asking for your help in naming El Paso’s newest park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is asking the community for help in naming the city’s newest park.

The new public space will be located at 13501 Jason Crandall Drive in far East El Paso.

It’s expected to open in the summer of 2020.

Courtesy: The city of El Paso

The new park will feature the region’s only public indoor 50-meter competition-ready pool with a diving well, a community center, gymnasium, computer center, trails, a plaza, public art, and an outdoor neighborhood water park among other amenities, city officials said.

“Traditionally, our parks have been named after geographic areas or people. This approach is a fun and creative way of engaging the public in defining and branding a park that will become a fun landmark space not only for Eastsiders but our entire bi-national region,” said Sam Rodriguez, City of El Paso Capital Improvement Department Director.

City officials said the park is more than 90 acres and that it will become El Paso’s largest municipally-owned park once it’s open to the public.

NAME THE PARK RULES

Name submittals must be received by midnight on January 15, 2020.

Submissions will be narrowed down based on marketability and/or relevance to the Eastside or the El Paso region.

For official rules or to submit an entry please visit, elpasotexas.gov/namethepark.