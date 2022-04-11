EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Parks and Recreation remind the public to help keep parks clean.

Traditionally, the Easter holiday weekend is the busiest for the more than 300 City parks as families and large groups gather.

To keep parks clean, additional trash bins will be placed at City parks and additional staff will be working through the weekend.

In previous years, it has taken the Parks and Maintenance departments three to four days to get rid of trash left behind by users on Easter Sunday.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own trash bags and pick-up after Easter activities and confetti-filled eggs. Pets are welcome at City Parks, but pet owners are reminded to pick up pet waste and keep pets on a leash.

The following park rules should be kept in mind when visiting a City park:

The simple rule “leave it better than you found it” applies to all park users

Vehicles are not allowed to drive onto grass or landscaping

Trash should be put in a trash bag and left in a trash bin and not left in grocery bags or empty boxes on the ground

Charcoal should not be left on the ground, grass or by trees. Charcoal should be put in a proper receptacle and disposed of properly or taken home

Alcoholic beverages and smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not allowed

City ordinance violators should be reported to the police immediately

For more information on the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, click here.

