City invites community members to participate in districting process

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Wednesday, November 3, the City of El Paso’s Districting Commission will host hybrid – in-person and virtual – biweekly meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the City Council’s district boundaries.

“The process of redrawing district boundaries is conducted every ten years in alignment with the U.S. Census to guarantee equal voter representation…on October 26, 2021, the El Paso City Council adopted a redistricting plan and resolution requiring the City to observe redistricting criteria in the adjustment of representative district boundaries.” City of El Paso

The district map will remain in place for the next 10 years or until the 2030 U.S. Census data is released.

City officials add that the Districting commissioners will use the Census data and public input to decide how to draw the new district boundaries and best reflect El Paso’s population changes.

The following timeline is anticipated for this year’s districting process:

Date Districting Process October 26, 2021 Council adopted review criteria November 3, 2021 Biweekly Districting Commission Meetings First quarter of 2022 Community Meetings April 13, 2022 Districting Commission recommends final plans July 23, 2022 Council Adoption of District Plan November 8, 2022 Citywide Election

The meetings will begin at 4 p.m. with public comment at 5 p.m.

In-Person: City Hall, 300 N. Campbell (masks are strongly recommended)

Virtually: Call (915) 213-4096; enter 207 028 620#

The public can also watch the meetings via the following:

