City invites community members to participate in districting process

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Wednesday, November 3, the City of El Paso’s Districting Commission will host hybrid – in-person and virtual – biweekly meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the City Council’s district boundaries.

“The process of redrawing district boundaries is conducted every ten years in alignment with the U.S. Census to guarantee equal voter representation…on October 26, 2021, the El Paso City Council adopted a redistricting plan and resolution requiring the City to observe redistricting criteria in the adjustment of representative district boundaries.”

The district map will remain in place for the next 10 years or until the 2030 U.S. Census data is released.

City officials add that the Districting commissioners will use the Census data and public input to decide how to draw the new district boundaries and best reflect El Paso’s population changes.

The following timeline is anticipated for this year’s districting process:

DateDistricting Process
October 26, 2021Council adopted review criteria
November 3, 2021Biweekly Districting Commission Meetings
First quarter of 2022Community Meetings
April 13, 2022Districting Commission recommends final plans
July 23, 2022Council Adoption of District Plan
November 8, 2022Citywide Election

The meetings will begin at 4 p.m. with public comment at 5 p.m.

  • In-Person: City Hall, 300 N. Campbell (masks are strongly recommended)
  • Virtually: Call (915) 213-4096; enter 207 028 620#

The public can also watch the meetings via the following:

