City Health Officials to host Community Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Safety for Children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday morning, officials with the City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) will host two virtual community forums with local medical professionals to discuss and answer questions about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine for children, pregnant, breastfeeding women and other questions.

In an effort to help families learn about the COVID-19 vaccine and its safety, the Department of Public Health will host an English session and a Spanish session. Additionally, this week, the DPH Education Task Force began conducting door-to-door outreach to promote the COVID-19 vaccine for children in areas/zip codes with a high population of children ages 5 to 18.

“It is imperative that parents in our community are informed on the COVID-19 vaccine so they may have the tools necessary to make a crucial decision to vaccinate their children…It is exciting to be able to provide the vaccine to our young population, which will help our region strengthen the health and wellness for our loved ones.” Public Health Director Angela Mora

The two sessions will be led by local pediatric health professionals addressing the following topics:

COVID-19 Strains, Variants and Vaccines: Dr. Glenn Fennelly, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist

Dr. Glenn Fennelly, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Vaccine Safety for children 5 years of age and older: Dr. Hector Ocaranza, Pediatrician

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, Pediatrician Vaccine Safety for Pregnant Women: Dr. Joel Hendryx, OBGYN

Dr. Joel Hendryx, OBGYN Vaccine Confidence for Boosters and Third Dose: Dr. Juan Perez, Family Practice

For more COVID-19 information to include testing, vaccination, data and prevention, visit www.epstrong.org.

To log onto the meeting link, download the free Microsoft Teams application and join the meeting via a computer or mobile app.

ENGLISH FORUM – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | Meeting Link: English Forum

Call in (audio only): (915) 212-4096 | Conf. ID: 896 928 939#

SPANISH FORUM – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 11, 2021 | Meeting Link: Spanish Forum

Call in (audio only) – (915) 212-4096 | Conf. ID: 561 293 959#

