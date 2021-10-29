City Health Officials offer guidance for Halloween, Día de los Muertos Celebrations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of this weekend’s celebrations, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) reminds the public to take precaution while out celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos festivities.

“The El Paso City-County Health Authority will not issue any restrictions this year for Halloween and Día de los Muertos; however, officials strongly recommend individuals continue practicing safety precautions to avoid unnecessary exposure to COVID-19, particularly those unvaccinated and considered at-risk of complications.” El Paso City-County Health

According to officials, the following precautions are recommended:

Individuals not fully vaccinated are encouraged to get the vaccine if planning to participate in gatherings or other activities during the holidays

Those considered at-risk due to a low immune system or because of chronic health conditions are encouraged to speak to their healthcare provider to see if they can receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose or a booster shot

Smaller gatherings are safer, and it is recommended the individuals be fully vaccinated, and the use a face mask is not necessary unless it’s a personal preference

Outdoor events are recommended over indoor events

For large events, face masks are strongly recommended

Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted houses or Día de los Muertos attractions are allowed and are encouraged to continue following minimum health standards

Door-to-door trick or treating is allowed this year and DPH is recommending those considered to be at high risk of COVID-19 complications or severe disease have a full vaccination and a third dose or booster shot and avoid exposure to large groups or crowds as well as wearing a face mask. Children are recommended to wash their hands before eating their candy.

The complete health guidance for Halloween and Día de los Muertos, along with COVID-19 testing and vaccine information can be found at EPStrong.org.

For information on free flu shots for individuals 2 years and older visit, BePOWERflu.com.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.