City general fund expenses may go up $31 million in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso expects a $31 million increase in general fund spending for fiscal year 2022, according to city documents.

An increase in quality of life and public safety spending this year is driving much of next year’s proposed budget figures, according to a city presentation. Earlier this year, the city began opening more public services and initiated spending for several quality of life projects after they’d been deferred during the global pandemic.

Also, the City Council approved initial actions to begin the rollout of the $413 million Public Safety Bond for new police and fire facilities.

Last year, the council spent $441,985,321 from the general fund to pay for city services. This year’s proposed budget would raise the figure to $473,218,145, a 7.1 percent increase between the years.

The general fund is comprised of revenues from property taxes, sales taxes and fees paid to the city through construction, parks and other services.

The city anticipates a cut in visual image and sound governance categories, according to city documents. The two sections of city government are related to communications and administrative costs.

On Tuesday, the City Council will discuss the preliminary figures and also receive the results of public feedback on budget priorities from the 2022 “chime-in” process.

Nearly 8,700 El Pasoans participated in the community-wide survey and participants varied in age. About 33 percent were between the ages of 50 and 64, and nearly 25 percent were between the ages of 35 and 49-years-old.

City staff identified streets, public safety and community health as the main priorities, according to a city presentation.

